MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A white shark has spent the last week several miles off the Myrtle Beach coast, according to the OCEARCH tracker.
The shark’s name is Jekyll, OCEARCH’s tracker shows. He is an 8-foot-4 juvenile-aged shark weighing 395 pounds.
Jekyll’s location was most recently pinged at about 8 a.m. Tuesday.
To follow Jekyll on his journey, visit the OCEARCH tracker website.