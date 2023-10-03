MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A winning ticket worth $50,000 in Monday night’s Powerball drawing was sold in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the Publix Super Market at 955 Wood Duck Drive. Lottery officials encouraged anyone played the lottery at this location to check their tickets.

The winning ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 12, 26, 27, 43, 47, and 5, lottery officials said.

The odds of winning are 1 in 913,129.