MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A winning Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach is worth $150,000, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release.

The ticket was sold at the Refuel located at 6151 Highway 707, the release reads.

Monday’s drawing results were: 17, 41, 47, 60 and 61. The Powerball number was 17.

The odds of matching all four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129, according to the release.

Powerball players should check their tickets, as players only have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim any prizes, the release reads.