Winter weather drives up business at Myrtle Beach area car washes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Winter weather is driving up sales during what is usually a slow month at Beach Buffers Full Service Car Wash in Carolina Forest.

On Monday, dozens of customers came to Beach Buffers to remove from the cars the salt, sand and other chemicals that are used to de-ice the roads during winter weather. Employees said they’re seeing an influx of customers after three consecutive weekends of winter weather.

“I was trying to knock a little bit of the dust and a little bit of the salt off the car,” Horry County resident Keith Tate said.

Another customer spent days on miles of roadway coming to Myrtle Beach and needed a car wash.

“In my front yard, there’s about 2 to 3 feet of snow,” Peter Ryk said.

Ryk and his wife annually drive to Myrtle beach from Ontario, Canada, where snow is obviously quite common.

“I’ve been shoveling snow for the last month, and I’ve had enough,” Ryk said.

While excited for the boom in business, winter weather isn’t something Marcia LaPoint, owner of Beach Buffers, looks forward to.

“It also affects, though, if it’s really cold because a lot of people are waiting for that, that warm day to come in. And like today, it’s in the 50s and, and people are like I want to get that car wash,” LaPoint said.

Snowbirds like Ryk come to Myrtle Beach to escape the winter weather. But Victoria DePalma, an assistant professor of sustainability and coastal resilience at Coastal Carolina University, said earth’s rising temperatures create extra energy, which is likely contributing to the unusual weather.

“Because there’s so much more energy in the system we may get hurricanes more often or more intensely or in places that we don’t normally get weather events,” DePalma said.

In the meantime, Beach Buffers is gearing up for the next busy season.

“We will go from this right into pollen season, which is also very busy,” LaPoint said. “But I’m hoping that this is it for the cold weather because it does take a toll on everyone.”

Whether it’s a little, or a lot, brine solution which consists of water, salt, and sodium chloride, can cause long-term damage to your vehicle.

LaPoint said that while there isn’t a specific timeline for when you should clean your vehicle from the solution, it’s better to have it done sooner rather than later.

“It’s something that while it’s good for the roads, as I said, it’s not — to keep us safe — it’s not good for the finish on the car, or your wheels, or your undercarriage. So we want to get that off as soon as possible,” LaPoint said.

Since winter weather isn’t expected this week, LaPoint said she expects even more customers in the coming days.