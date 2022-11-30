MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach is ready to kick off the holiday season with the 2nd annual Winter Wonderland at The Beach event, according to a news release.

The Winter Wonderland at The Beach Tree Lighting and Art Walk will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, the release reads.

Those who attend will gather between 8th and 9th avenues north along the boardwalk to watch the special lighting of the 70-foot-tall tree. There is no fee to attend.

After the tree lighting, attendees are encouraged to stroll along the boardwalk to view more than 100,000 Christmas lights that will be shining brightly along the beach, according to the release.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Thursday only, the Family Fun Zone will be offered to all who attend, the release reads. Families wanting to experience the Family Fun Zone can participate in roasting s’mores, playing with artificial snow, enjoying giant inflatables and more.

The Family Fun Zone will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 23 and wristbands will cost $5.

Artwork from local artists will be on display along the boardwalk, the release reads. The Seacoast Artist Guild Art Walk will display artworks at the end of the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th avenues north.

For more information on the Winter Wonderland event, visit WinterWonderlandAtTheBeach.com.