MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Due to inclement weather this weekend, Winter Wonderland at the Beach holiday light display will be turned off and will return next mid-week next week, according to a news release by the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The weather forecast for this weekend is predicting heavy winds, rain and high storm surge on Sunday. As a result, crews with the City of Myrtle Beach will be temporarily removing some of the light displays and the electrical boxes, according to the release.

The lights are expected to return to normal schedule later next week.

People are asked to visit WinterWonderlandatTheBeach.com and the Facebook page for updates.

Count on News13 for updates.