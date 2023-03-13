MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An-18-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly punching and biting Myrtle Beach police officers as they tried to break up a fight early Sunday morning at the Tin Roof bar and grill.

Laela Marika Williams was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and public intoxication after the incident at the bar on the 1400 block of N. Ocean Boulevard, according to a police report.

Police responded at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday about a fight in progress at the bar. The report said Williams tried to interfere as officers were trying to break up the fight.

One of the officers pushed her away, but the report said Williams approached the officer from behind and “punched him in the back of the head.” Then, as the officers tried to arrest Williams and place her in handcuffs, she allegedly bit one of them on the left elbow, the report said.

No additional details were immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.