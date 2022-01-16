Woman and man from Myrtle Beach die in I-95 crash in Nash County during winter storm

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman from South Carolina died in a crash during winter weather along Interstate 95 in North Carolina Sunday morning, officials said.

The wreck was reported around 9:20 a.m. along I-95 southbound near mile marker 132, southwest of Rocky Mount in Nash County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At the time of the crash there was a “mixture of wintry precipitation” falling, troopers said.

“The initial investigation has revealed that a blue Honda CRV traveled off the road to the left and struck several trees in the median,” a statement from troopers said.

The driver, Latron K. Williams, and passenger Katie Jo Brainard Janta died at the scene. They were both 41 and from Myrtle Beach, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

“Exceeding a safe speed for the conditions is the proximate cause of the collision,” the statement from the highway patrol said.