MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been arrested after shots were fired between her and security at the former Golf Academy of America location, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Police said they responded to the Golf Academy on Mr. Joe White Avenue in reference to a trespasser at about noon. When they arrived, a “disturbance” happened between security and the trespasser where shots were fired.

No one was hurt in the incident, and the woman was placed into custody, according to police. The woman’s name was not immediately available and additional charges are being reviewed.

