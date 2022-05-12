MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been booked into jail after police said that she stabbed a person with a kitchen knife.

Jaxcqueline Walker, 52, has been charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature, along with possessing a weapon during a violent crime. She has received a $10,000 bond for the weapon charge, and remained in jail, as of Thursday morning.

Walker stabbed another person in the arm after an argument, according to an arrest warrant. The victim received a deep cut.

She is also accused of making a death threat, according to warrants. A bloody kitchen knife was found at the scene.