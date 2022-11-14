MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged after she allegedly shot at a victim Wednesday in Myrtle Beach, according to an affidavit obtained by News13.

Regeria Martinese Grice, 23, of Conway, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of more than one ounce of marijuana and loitering, according to online booking records.

Police were called Wednesday to Spivey Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to the affidavit. Officers found two F-C 9mm Luger casings in the road.

The victim said she was walking along Spivey Avenue towards Dunbar Street when a woman — allegedly Grice — in a gold Lincoln pointed a gun out of the passenger window and pulled the trigger, according to the affidavit.

Police said no shots were fired, but the Lincoln passed by a second time and two shots were fired towards the victim, according to the affidavit.

City cameras tracked the suspect vehicle to the area of 200 Cedar Street and officers conducted a traffic stop, according to the affidavit.

Police searched Grice’s car and allegedly found a 9mm handgun in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The victim’s statement was allegedly corroborated by the city cameras, according to police.

Grice is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond on the attempted murder charge as of Monday afternoon, according to online booking records.