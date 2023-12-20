MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An arrest has been made in a deadly October stabbing on Nance Street in Myrtle Beach, police said.

Flora Bell Pickett, 57, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to online booking records.

Myrtle Beach police said the stabbing happened in the 800 block of Nance Street on Oct. 11th.

Starlet Renae Jackson, 59, died after she was stabbed on the right side of her face, according to an incident report obtained by News13.

According to the report, two officers and EMS workers found Jackson in a vehicle with cuts on her face. She was still breathing and conscious but unresponsive to questions.

Jackson was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where she later died, authorities said.

Pickett is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.