MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman injured last week in an assault on Nance Street in Myrtle Beach has died, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Starlet Renae Jackson, 59, died from injuries suffered in Wednesday’s assault, which happened in the 800 block of Nance Street. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

According to a Myrtle Beach police report, two officers and EMS workers found her with cuts on her face. She was still breathing and conscious but unresponsive to questions.

She was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-018184 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry.

Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in West Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.

Count on News13 for updates.