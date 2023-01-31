MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was killed in a Market Common bicycle crash in early January was the mother of a Myrtle Beach firefighter, city officials said on Tuesday.

Gail Rapp was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common area while riding a bike. She died on Jan. 3, according to officials.

“The City of Myrtle Beach sends our condolences to the family of Gail Rapp, a Myrtle Beach Fire Department mother, part-time Myrtle Beach employee and avid member of Crabtree Memorial Gym,” the city said in a Facebook post. “Gail was widely known and loved among her Myrtle Beach family and community.”

A bench was dedicated Tuesday in her honor outside of the Crabtree Memorial Gym.

“We hope people can enjoy the memorial bench for years to come as a place to reflect, relax and love their Myrtle Beach community as Gail did,” the city said.

Rapp was riding north on the east sidewalk of Coventry Boulevard and was crossing over Thornbury Drive when she was hit, officials said.