MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was cited Wednesday for leaving a dog in a hot car for about 6.5 hours in a Myrtle Beach parking lot, according to a police report.

Police responded at about 2:30 p.m. to a parking lot in the 1800 block of Mr. Joe White Avenue and saw a large goldendoodle inside a car, according to the report. The windows of the car were cracked about two inches and the estimated temperature in the car was between 95 and 100 degrees.

The woman had been at the location since about 8 a.m., according to police.

The dog was removed from the car and placed in a patrol truck for air conditioning, police said. The woman said she went out several times to give the dog water and relieve the dog, according to the report.

The woman was cited for mistreatment of animals. News13 is choosing not to name the woman because no criminal charges were filed.