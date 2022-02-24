MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a woman was shot early Thursday morning.

Around 4 a.m., police were sent to the area of 405 South Kings Highway for a disturbance call.

When they arrived, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound on her left shoulder, according to incident reports obtained by News13.

Officers began administering first aid and called for help. The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officers found a tan SUV with multiple bullet holes and the windshield shot out in the middle of the road with no one inside. The SUV was towed to annex for further investigation.

No further details are available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.