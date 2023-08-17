MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman faces assault and trespassing charges after taking a security guard’s gun and shooting it at the former Golf Academy of Myrtle Beach location Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Angela De La Rosa, 36, has been arrested and issued citations for trespassing, third-degree simple assault and discharging a firearm in city limits, the report shows.

Police said the security guard for the location made contact with De La Rosa and another person about the two of them trespassing, the report said. The other person then threw a bag at the security guard when they were asked for their IDs before trying to run away.

The security guard chased the two and attempted to detain De La Rosa when a struggle ensued, according to the report. She then head-butted the security guard in the face and grabbed and fired his gun.

The person with De La Rosa, Troy Lee Clements, 39, was located shortly after police arrived and arrested, the report said. He was issued citations for trespassing and third-degree simple assault.

Both De La Rosa and Clements were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday, online jail records show.