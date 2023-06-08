MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 has continued coverage from CCMF throughout the weekend, this time with a look at some of the dedicated country music fans in attendance this weekend.

Gates opened at 3 p.m. Thursday, and while there will be thousands in attendance for the festival, only one of them has the honor of being first in line.

News13’s Manny Martinez spoke with the person who got there first.

Audrey Hughes is from San Antonio, Texas, and she does not skip CCMF.

Hughes lined up before sunrise and was even rained on Thursday morning. She said the family atmosphere at CCMF is what pushes her to come back each year.

“Being first, you get to see everybody and not just a limited amount of people. And so everybody’s grateful in saying hi and they’re impressed by how early we get up to be first in line,” Hughes said. “Our group just grows so much every year and it’s so wonderful that you have a group of people that are so much alike that have that passion for music. It’s unbelievable the number of people you have something in common with.”

Hughes is a big Kenny Chesney fan, so she is especially excited for Saturday night.