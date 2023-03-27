MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Most every girl dreams of the white dress they will wear on their wedding day. Nichole Singleton and Emily Vannoy share the responsibility of making that dream come true.

Fourteen years ago, Singleton and her mom opened the Little White Dress — the very first boutique bridal shop in Myrtle Beach.

“[My mom] has always had a dream to be in the fashion industry, and there were no bridal boutiques in Myrtle Beach,” Singleton said. “There was really a market for a bridal boutique in our area, and she just ran with it.”

Today, Singleton is the owner and Vannoy is right by her side as manager. They make the perfect team and lean on each other as they run a booming business.

“One of the struggles of being a women-owned business is just juggling family and kids and making sure that I’ve had someone that is able to take the reins for me and really step up and fulfill all the roles of this business, and that has been Emily for sure,” Singleton said.

They both agree, as women running a business, there is a common question always at the forefront of their minds.

“How do you balance family, being a present mother and showing up every day for your job?” Singleton said.

Their job is an important one. For many women, their wedding day is the most anticipated day of their lives. Singleton and Vannoy make it their mission to make brides feel comfortable as they work to make that magical day a reality.

“We wanna make sure that they feel beautiful in everything that they try on, everything that they wear,” Singleton said.

“We don’t want them to have a stigma that they come in here and they have to be in a heel or with this or that,” Vannoy said. “You can come in off the street. We don’t mind.”

They are proud to be women running a business for women, and they take pride in the relationships they build with each bride that walks through the door.

“We’re not just sales associates selling you a dress,” Singleton said. “This is our life.”