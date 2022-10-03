MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach police officer shot and killed two years ago while responding to a domestic-violence call was remembered Monday morning during a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial built in his honor.

Patrolman Jacob Hancher, 23, had been a Myrtle Beach officer for only eight months when he was shot and killed on Oct. 3, 2020, near Yaupon Drive.

“Today is a solemn day in Myrtle Beach,” the city said in a Facebook post, which also said, “he is remembered by many as a hero, son, brother and friend.”

Hancher lived a life of service. Before and after becoming a police officer, he volunteered with Horry County Fire Rescue and was named the Volunteer Firefighter of the Year in 2020.

In August, Myrtle Beach police dedicated a Highway 17 overpass to honor Hancher.

Count on News13 for updates.