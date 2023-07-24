MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An exercise class in Myrtle Beach is helping people with Parkinson’s disease or other movement disorders.

Exercise is known to help slow the progression of the disease, so the hourlong “Power Thru Parkinson’s’ class at the Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA is a great way for people to maintain their health and delay the onset of more serious symptoms, officials said.

For Trish Harrison, one of the instructors, the class is personal.

“To me, it really hits home because I have someone in my family that’s dear to me with Parkinson’s,” said Harrison, the health living director at the YMCA. “I’ve been doing this for over 20 years at my YMCA in Ohio and also here, and to me, it’s just really such a joy to show up to the classes and see so many people engaged.”

Patricia Pahmeier has been a part of the class since it began.

“I love it,” Pahmeier said. “I mean, I would rather give up going out to dinner than give that up. It forces me to do things that ordinarily I wouldn’t do.”

The class is set in stations, where participants are able to do strength training, cardio, stretching and balance exercises.

Lanette Barnes said she enjoys the challenges.

“Challenging yourself is what it’s all about,” she said. “That’s the only way you improve.”

The class also strengthens more than just the participants’ bodies.

“When you have Parkinson’s, it’s hard to talk to some other people sometimes about it because they don’t really understand what you’re going through,” she said. “But the group that comes to the class, we all understand each other. “

Those in the class say Harrison is the perfect leader for the class.

“She’s wonderful,” Barnes said. “Because she’s supportive.”

Harrison said the glass has outgrown its studio but it’ll keep expanding as long as people with Parkinson’s keep feeling powerful.

“It’s just really such a joy to show up to the classes and see so many people engaged,” Harrison said. “I had almost 30 people in the room yesterday, and it was just, it was the highlight of my day.”

The class is offered at the YMCA in Myrtle Beach and in Pawleys Island and more classes are in the works, Harrison said.