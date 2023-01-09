MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Picking out a New Year’s resolution can be intimidating, and following through on it can be an even bigger challenge.

The YMCA of Coastal Carolina is helping its members find a sustainable new habit, but more importantly, helping them stick to it. That’s where the new “Healthy Habits” program, a collaboration with Tidelands Health, comes into play.

YMCA CEO Ryan Finney said he noticed a lot of people struggling to keep up with their new year goals.

“People are struggling with how to hit goals and how to know what lifestyle changes we’re aiming at,” Finney said. “Especially people coming out of the pandemic, trying to understand how to build immunity, how to feel better, feel stronger.”

According to the National Center of Biotechnology Information, it takes three months to form a habit. The Healthy Habits program is 90 days long, making sure members have enough time to solidify their new habits.

Finney said one problem is that a lot of people set unrealistic goals that can take a lifetime to build. He said the program encourages members to set realistic goals.

“Some of ours are real simple, like drink the proper amount of water, get the proper amount of rest,” Finney said.

The program is also a bit of a challenge. The YMCA keeps a leaderboard at the front desk so members can see how their peers are doing with their new habits as well.

“A lot of times people come in at the same times of the day and they see the same people and they’ll start holding each other accountable,” Finney said. “People are gonna be able to see where their neighbors, their friends, their spouses are at. You’re part of something bigger. You’re not doing it alone.”

The program is for anyone at any stage of their life. At 83 years old, Joyce Waxman is the oldest member of the YMCA. She has a very important new year’s goal.

“My New Year’s resolution is to live to be a hundred and be very, very healthy at a hundred,” Waxman said.

Finney said there are around 1,300 members signed up for the Healthy Habits program, and he hopes they all feel encouraged and supported throughout their journeys.

“We’re asking for people to invest in themselves,” Finney said. “Invest in that, and then our staff are gonna pour into them and give them the resources, the encouragement, the incentives that they need to be able to be successful in ‘23.”