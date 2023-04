MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Zero Prostate Cancer Tee-Off will be held Sunday at TopGolf in Myrtle Beach.

The event is from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at TopGolf on Robert Grissom Parkway. No golfing experience is required.

Those who would like to sign up can visit the event’s website.