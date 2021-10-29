Myrtle Beach’s most expensive golf courses

A green at the Aero Club Short Course in Myrtle Beach is pictured.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Prepare to pay a lot of green for some of Myrtle Beach’s top golf destinations.

The most expensive golf course in the Grand Strand costs nearly $200 to play, with several others costing more than $100 a game. Prices vary depending on what time of day you want to tee off, with costs tending to be lowest in the early morning, and most expensive a few hours later.

The area’s least expensive golf course is the Wedgefield Country Club in Georgetown, according to MyrtleBeach.com, with a cost of $35. Locals can play for $29.

The area has more than 100 golf courses, although not all of them list prices online. The following list was compiled using information from MyrtleBeach.com, with prices accurate as of the time of publication. A course’s most expensive price was used to compile the list.

Here are the 10 most expensive golf courses in Myrtle Beach, according to MyrtleBeach.com:

10. World Tour Golf Links

Cost: $97 in the afternoon

9. Prestwick Country Club

Cost: $106 in the morning and afternoon

8. Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club

Cost: $121 in the morning and evening

7. Barefoot Resort & Golf – Norman Course

Cost: $133 in the afternoon and evening

6. Grande Dunes Resort Course

Cost: $136 in the morning

5. Barefoot Resort & Golf – Fazio Course

Cost: $138 in the morning

4. Barefoot Resort & Golf – Dye Course

Cost: $138 in the morning

3. Caledonia Golf & Fish Club

Cost: $152 in the morning

2. True Blue Golf Club

Cost: $169 in the morning

Tidewater Golf Club

Cost: $191 for all times