N. Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center to begin phased reopening Monday

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center is set to begin its phased reopening Monday.

The AFC’s phased reopening will only be for current members for now, the city said in a news release Sunday. No daily, weekly and guest passes will be allowed for the time being.

Areas of the AFC that will reopen for use include the fitness and aquatic areas and the walking track.

The sauna, child watch, gymnasium, basketball and racquetball are closed until further notice. The AFC will not have swim lessons or swim teams, including Dolphins and Grand Strand Masters at this time.

The city added: “AFC members will find the city has adopted and is implementing increased cleaning policies and procedures, physical distancing measures, reduced physical touch points throughout the facility and more. Members will be provided with this information.”