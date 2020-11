NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Councilman Bob Cavanaugh will resign his seat on city council, per a tweet from the City of North Myrtle Beach.

Cavanaugh and his wife, Mary, will be relocating to another state to be closer to his family, according to the tweet.

The public can say their farewells to the councilman at City Hall any time between 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. on November 30.

Cavanaugh will give official remarks at 2 p.m.