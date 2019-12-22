NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews in North Myrtle Beach were on the scene of a vehicle fire Saturday morning.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue was alerted to the fire just after 7 a.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the department.
It happened near mile marker 5 on Highway 31 South.
The post said firefighters were able to get the fire knocked down quickly.
No injuries were reported on scene.
- Accident involving at least 63 vehicles shuts down I-64 westbound near Queens Creek Bridge, 35 injured
- Florida homeowner shoots and kills masked intruder
- Michigan couple married 70 years dies minutes apart
- N. Myrtle Beach crews battle weekend car fire on Highway 31
- South Carolina woman sentenced to 16 years for 2018 fatal crash