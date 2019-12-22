N. Myrtle Beach crews battle weekend car fire on Highway 31

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews in North Myrtle Beach were on the scene of a vehicle fire Saturday morning.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue was alerted to the fire just after 7 a.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the department.

It happened near mile marker 5 on Highway 31 South.

The post said firefighters were able to get the fire knocked down quickly.

No injuries were reported on scene.

