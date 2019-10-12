N. Myrtle Beach family getting help after house fire

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A family is getting help from volunteers after a fire damaged their home.

The blaze broke out on Holloway Circle South, according to the American Red Cross.

The North Myrtle Beach Fire Department was the crew that responded.

Now, the Red Cross is providing the two people who live there access to food, clothing and other essentials.

No word on what sparked the fire.