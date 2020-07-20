Nathan’s Famous to sell 5 cent hot dogs on National Hot Dog Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nathan’s Famous will sell hot dogs for 5 cents to celebrate National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday.

Between noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday, at participating locations, customers can buy up the hot dogs for 5 cents, with a limit of two hot dogs per order, the company said.

The company said 5 cents is the original price one of their hot dogs cost in 1916 when the restaurant first opened.

The locations participating in the Myrtle Beach area are the stores at:

Myrtle Beach 8th Ave: 301 8th Ave., Myrtle Beach

South Kings Highway: 1401 South Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

Nation’s Famous: 214 Main Street, North Myrtle Beach

Nathan’s Famous has been selling hot dogs for over 100 years.

