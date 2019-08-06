National Night Out events across the News13 area

(WBTW) – Tuesday is National Night Out and several communities across the News13 area are hosting events to celebrate.

The Conway Police Department and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office will hold a National Night Out event Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Smith Jones Recreation center, according to the HCSO’s Facebook page.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is holding an event from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Pawleys Island Community Church, according to the department’s Facebook page. The event is free and will include inflatables, music, food, and games.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office will hold it’s National Night Out event starting at 5 p.m. at the Leatherman Senior Center, located at 600 Senior Way in Florence, the department’s Facebook page says. The event will include food and door prizes.

The Surfside Beach Police Department will hold an event from 7 until 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Surfside Beach Piggly Wiggly, the department’s Facebook page says.

The Lumberton Police Department’s National Night Out event will be held from 6 until 9 p.m. at The Plaza in Downtown Lumberton, according to the department’s Facebook page. There will be free food and entertainment.

For more on National Night Out, visit NATW’s website here.

