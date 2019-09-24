National Voter Registration Day: How to register in Horry Co.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – National Voter Registration Day is recognized every fourth Tuesday in September.

Volunteers and organizations all over the country participate in Voter Registration Day by making sure everyone has an opportunity to vote.

In Horry County you may register at any office of the following:

Local Libraries

Chamber of Commerce

Department of Motor Vehicles

Department of Social Services

Health Department

Horry County Voters Registration and Elections Department

Online registration is also available through the Horry County government website.

The county website also has an interactive map for registered voters that will locate your precinct and polling place by entering your home address.

Be sure to check mark “polling places” and “voter precinct” options under the content tab.

The last day to register in Horry County has been extended to October 15 for eligibility to vote in the November 5 election.