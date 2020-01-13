National Weather Service headed to Loris High School for possible tornado damage

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – The National Weather Service’s survey team is headed to Loris High School for possible tornado damage.

The NWS reports that cars have been tossed in the school’s parking lot after a possible tornado.

Loris police and fire crews are on scene.

According to News13’s weather team, the NWS never issued a tornado warning for the area.

Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier released a statement, saying in part:

As many of you have heard, Loris High School just experienced a large wind gust that caused damage to several vehicles in our parking lot. All students and staff are safe. The Loris Fire Department is on campus to assess the situation and at this time, there are no reports of damage to our building. We never lost power during this weather event, and the school will continue to operate on a normal schedule today. We have been told that the National Weather Service out of Wilmington is en-route, and they will be the ones to determine what type of wind event caused the vehicle damage.

