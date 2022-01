HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 1,000 people are now with power after having been affected by a power outage in Conway Monday morning.

The outage was reported around 5:40 a.m., and power has been restored to 930 people, according to the Horry Electric’s website.

There is no word yet on what caused the outage. Count on News13 for updates.