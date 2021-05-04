Nearly 50 Horry County Sheriff Office Deputies and Corrections Officers honored by Quilts Of Valor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Over 45 Corrections Officers and Deputies with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office will be honored over the next two days with their own Quilt of Valor.

The Quilts of Valor was started in 2003 to award service members and veterans who have served from World War 2 to the present. The local organization, The Myrtle Beach Shorebirds have awarded 4,000 quilts since 2010.

“This is extremely one of the biggest honors I’ve had since I’ve been in the military and served this country,” said Armando Alvarez, an Horry County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and U.S. Airforce Veteran.

The ceremony included the announcing of each service member with their rank and then a Myrtle Beach Shorebirds volunteer wrapping them with their quilt.

“When they put it on, you just felt like people who did it were just with you,” Alvarez said.

General Coordinator for The Myrtle Beach Shorebirds, Joan Wobbleton said it takes about a month or so to make each quilt. Wobbleton said, “because of COVID we haven’t been awarding quilts so we had all the quilts that we needed to cover these folks so we’re very happy with it.”

Wobbleton and her husband have three sons in the police force themselves so honoring the officers meant a lot to them.

“It’s a risky one and I just applaud them but hope it’s safe for them because you just don’t know who’s out there and what they’re going to do,” Wobbleton said.

“We’re a tight-knit group here at the sheriff’s office. All of our officers, all of our deputies, all of our corrections people…we’re all very close so it was an honor to be with them also,” Alvarez said.

Wobbleton said anyone can nominate a veteran or service member for a Quilt of Valor on the Quilt of Valor website.