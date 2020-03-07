Nearly 5,000 runners expected for 23rd annual Myrtle Beach Marathon races

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Thousands of runners are resting up and getting ready for the Myrtle Beach Marathon on Saturday morning.

In its 23rd year, the marathon is an attraction for many runners looking to stride into spring.

“We all run in the snow, so this will be nothing,” said Mary Jo Brown, a half-marathon runner from Southaven, Michigan.

Runners visiting the Grand Stand say they have their reasons for choosing Myrtle Beach.

“(We wanted a) destination and this is the one we chose,” said Jeni Scheel, a half-marathon runner from Kalamazoo, Michigan.

“(We wanted) to visit the one who goes to Coastal Carolina,” said Kim Lynn, also in the half-marathon and from Kalamazoo, while pointing to another runner in the group. “Go Chanticleers!”

Some are returning to finally run around the city.

“I’ve been to Myrtle Beach several times on normal family vacations and enjoyed myself,” said Jack Wagoner, a half-marathon runner from Columbus, Ohio. “I’ve never done a race in South Carolina before, so it’s a new state.”

The course starts and ends at TicketReturn.com Field. It goes just about everywhere in between U.S. Highway 17 Bypass and the ocean.

Some runners say it’s a nice course, where you can get a good time in almost any weather.

“It’s pretty flat,” said Denis McCarthy, a marathon runner from St. Louis. “There’s never any wind here, not!”

About 4,800 runners are registered for the marathon, half-marathon, 5k and family fun run. Harrison Schenck, who’s one of the race directors, says it’s the largest field since 2017.

Harrison also suggested the best places to watch Saturday morning.

“I always recommend you go up to the Market Common,” he said. “You’ll get to see all the half-marathon runners and all the marathon runners. Of course, anywhere along Ocean Boulevard, you’ll get to see most of your full marathon runners and some of your half-marathon runners.”

The race is also partnered with the Charleston Marathon and runners in both events have a lot of fun in them.

“I’m from Charleston, so I’m here for the ‘bless your heart’ medal,” said Charlotte Corriher, who’s running in the Myrtle Beach Marathon to get that medal. “When I run Charleston, I do it in a full southern belle dress.”

The marathon and half-marathon start at 7 a.m. The 5k race begins at 8 a.m. The family fun run is at 1 p.m.

You can click here to see all of the road closings throughout the city during the races.