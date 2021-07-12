Need a buzz? 10 places to pick up coffee in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Not a morning person? We’ve got you covered.

The best part about lazy days at the beach is taking things at your own pace. But, if you need a spurt of caffeine to get you through your day, you have plenty of options to skip the national chains and find something local.

While many area cafes did not meet the required number of reviews to make it onto this list, Grand Strand Coffee, Frapp’ajoe and the church-owned C3 Coffee Bar are all local options to also get a coffee or tea fix.

Here are 10 of the best places that serve coffee in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Yelp:

Boardwalk Coffee House

Location: 104 9th Ave N

Users loved the cafe’s specialty gourmet coffee, giving the business four and a half stars out of more than 110 reviews. The coffee house offers an ocean view, and claims to be known for its royal mouse frappe, which is made of fresh espresso, chocolate, caramel and vanilla. Visitors noted that the cafe plays Christian music and is a “little coffee paradise.” “Everything you want in a coffee shop is right here,” a reviewer wrote. “…This refreshing gem is the antithesis of the shamelessly tacky, overpriced downtown area, with a local, homegrown vibe that’s all its own.”

Fresh Brewed Coffee House

Location: 933 Broadway St

Fresh Brewed Coffee House has four and a half stars out of 60 reviews. The coffee house has live music and claims it is “the pulse of the Myrtle Beach artisan scene.” Users noted that the business has a hipster, bar vibe. “The atmosphere was funky yet homey,” one wrote. “I feel like I could sit all day in there and just relax.”

The Donut Man

Location: 200 S. Kings Hwy

With four stars out of about 220 reviews, this is one spot that diners say to“doughnut” miss. Comments mostly focus on The Donut Man’s namesake item, with one users stating, “Dunkin and Krispy are garbage donuts. Donut Man is the real deal!”

Hot Stacks Pancake House

Location: 151 N Kings Hwy

Claiming it does traditional breakfast with a modern twist, Hot Stacks Pancake House has gathered an average of four stars out of more than 180 reviews. Users praised its fresh fruit, big portions, fast service and sweet tea.

Duck Donuts

Location: 117 Maryport Dr

Yelp users have given Duck Donuts four stars out of more than 62 reviews. Visitors loved the creative flavors and made-to-order doughnuts that are practically a meal in themselves. “They are wonderful & fully melt in your mouth,” one review reads.

Tidal Creek Brewhouse

Location: 3421 Knoles St

Tidal Creek Brewhouse has an average of four stars out of more than 40 reviews. The business, which opened last year, is located in the Market Common. Customers loved the brewhouse’s beer, and noted that there are firepits outside. The business is also dog friendly.

Benjamin’s Bakery

Location: 810 3rd Ave S

Located in Surfside Beach, Yelp users have given Benjamin’s Bakery an average of four and a half stars out of more than 190 reviews. The business specializes in bread, pretzels and bagels that are all made fresh daily. One user noted that the bakery has the best espresso they’ve had in the Grand Strand area.

Beach Dreams Market

Location: 817 2nd Ave N

The market, which has an average of four and a half stars out of more than 80 reviews, has coastal roasted coffee from around the world, along with custom-blended loose leaf teas. The business also sells handmade soaps, lotions and scrubs.

Krave Bagel Bistro

Location: 1434 Hwy 17 S

The bistro has an average of four stars out of more than 145 reviews. The business claims it is “a ritual,” and hand rolls its bagels and creates its artisan breads fresh. One user wrote that the bagels are New York-style and are sometimes still warm. “Best bagels in town,” one review reads.

Native Joe’s Scoop & Grind

Location: 801 Conway St.

Associated with Joe’s Bar & Grill next door, users have given Native Joe’s Scoop & Grind an average of four stars out of about 70 reviews. Diners loved the coffee-flavored ice cream, pointing out that there is ice cream available with espresso on top of it. One visitor wrote, “Can I get a bow chicka womp womp for this place?!!!”