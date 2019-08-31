Flood-prone Horry County community prepares for potential Hurricane Dorian impacts

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – As Hurricane Dorian moves closer to the United States, people living in flood-prone areas of Horry County prepare for potential storm impacts.

Most homes in the Rosewood community in Socastee were destroyed by Hurricane Florence floodwaters almost a year ago. As a result, nearly half of the neighborhood left, according to some people who live there.

Pete Paredes, who has lived in Rosewood for3 35 years has a different approach when it comes to preparing for the next storm. Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian-based disaster relief group is in the process of lifting his home six feet above ground.

“We got a lot of advice from other people who said do it because we don’t know when is going to be the next time,” Paredes said.

Paredes says it’s not a matter of if Rosewood will flood, but when, and how high the water will get.

“There’s a possibility that we might get another hurricane that will stay out there for a while and flood the area real bad, because flooding here happens real quick, any major rain, the river immediately starts cresting. Hopefully it won’t go that high,” Paredes said.

“We try not to think about it, but it’s still in the back of our minds. With the hurricane out there right now, let’s hope it doesn’t come our way. It’ll be a test in some way. If it does come this way we’ll see how high (the floodwater) gets.”

Paredes says his home will be finished by October, Several other Rosewood neighbors are on the waiting list to get their homes lifted as well.

