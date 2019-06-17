Neighbors remember murder victim having a “big personality”

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – Neighbors of a Georgetown County man who is presumed dead remembered him as a happy man with a larger than life personality.

The neighbors didn’t want to give their identities, but tell News 13 that they hadn’t seen 85-year-old Hurbert Clodfelter since a New Year’s Eve party about two years ago. Adding that Hurbert’s wife Irene gave them the runaround about Hurbert’s whereabouts.

Irene Clodfelter has since been arrested for lying to police about where Hurbert has been and charged in connection with his death.

A bag of human remains were found over the weekend in Myrtle Beach. The Horry County Coroner’s Office believes the remains are of Hurbert Clodfelter.

Police say Irene Clodfelter is facing two counts of obstruction of justice in Georgetown County and in Horry County she’s charged with desecration of human remains and accessory after the fact of murder.

