Netflix to release new documentary about Myrtle Beach Safari’s ‘Doc’ Antle

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Netflix will release a new documentary focused on Myrtle Beach Safari’s “Doc” Antle, infamously known for his role in Tiger King.

The documentary will be released on the streaming platform Dec. 10, according to the official trailer posted Friday. The documentary will be a three-part series “chronicling his lifelong abuses of power,” according to Netflix.

Warning: Trailer contains profanity

“Witnesses come forward to share their troubling stories of abuse and intimidation that set him at the top of the food chain,” the synopsis reads.

In 2020, Antle was indicted on wildlife trafficking charges for allegedly trafficking animals between Myrtle Beach Safari and another animal park in Virginia.

Antle told News13 in December 2020 he took in three lion cubs from Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Virginia, which couldn’t care for the animals. That park shut down after about 120 animals were seized from it in August 2019.

Last year, PETA filed a complaint to the U.S. Department of Agriculture after a video surfaced of a “dangerous stunt” at Myrtle Beach Safari.