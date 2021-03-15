New barbeque restaurant coming to Murrells Inlet in old Prosser’s BBQ location

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A new barbeque restaurant is coming to Murrells Inlet in the old Prosser’s BBQ location.

Schoolhouse Barbeque in Scranton announced Monday that it’s sister restaurant, Inlet Bar-b-que will be opening soon in Murrells Inlet. The restaurant will be located at 3750 Murrells Inlet.

“Thank you for always supporting us at our Scranton location,” the restaurant said. “We hope you will visit us at our new location while enjoying time at the beach. We look forward to serving you at both locations and ALWAYS appreciate your business.”

An exact opening date was not announced.