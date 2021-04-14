New barbeque restaurant opens in Murrells Inlet with same staff as former Prosser’s BBQ

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A new barbeque restaurant opened Wednesday in Murrells Inlet with the same staff as Prosser’s BBQ, which closed due to the pandemic.

The owner told News13 he wants to continue Prosser’s legacy. A new name and ownership, a now open sign, and a buffet full of food with customers coming back for seconds.

“We were hungry and we saw the opening sign so we checked it out,” said Charles Fox, a customer at Inlet Bar-B-Que. “I was flat-stomached when I came in here.”

With Prosser’s BBQ closing this past year, Inlet Bar-B-Que took it’s place.

“We were heartbroken,” Waitress Beverly Springs said. “I think everybody in the inlet was heartbroken when Prosser’s left. It was such a staple for 18 years.”

“Unfortunately under circumstances they weren’t able to continue, but seemingly had a great reputation, a good business, lots of support, even when they had to unfortunately shut down, so I just thought it was a great opportunity for me to step in, basically do the same thing they were doing and keep on going,” Inlet Bar-B-Que Owner Stacy Mims said.

He even kept and hired the same staff from Prosser’s, including Springs, who worked for them for 18 years and for the business before that, even longer. She’s worked in the same building since she was 13 years old.

“It’s always been home,” Springs said. That’s what Mims said it will continue to be.

“We were able to come in seemingly at a time that the beach is exploding, people been shut up long enough, they’re ready to go so hopefully we’ll be here to serve them,” Mims said.

“When you come in you get a smiling face and you got good food and that’s the ticket right there,” Springs said.