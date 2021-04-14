New beer, wine bar and Starbucks coming to Myrtle Beach airport as growth continues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Passengers and others traveling through the Myrtle Beach airport will have a new beer and wine bar and a Starbucks to enjoy this summer.

Myrtle Beach International Airport staff on Wednesday said they are hopeful that the new Salt & Tide beer/wine bar and Starbucks will open in time for the summer travel season, which begins Memorial Day Weekend.

Multiple airlines recently have announced new nonstop flights from Myrtle Beach, and the airport reports passenger levels are growing to pre-pandemic levels. It’s all part of the growth being experienced by the airport and the city.

2019 was a record-breaking year for passenger traffic, the airport reports, and March 2021 passenger counts indicate the it is close to closing the gap on pre-pandemic passenger traffic.

In March 2021, the number of people arriving on flights, or deplanements, totaled 74,725 compared to 88,319 in 2019. Total passenger traffic, which includes both arriving and departing passengers, totaled 141,081, a marginal 18% decrease when compared to the 172,971 passengers who traveled through MYR in March 2019.

MYR continues to rank among the top destinations for travel and our passenger counts reflect that pent-up demand,” said Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports. “With 60-miles of coastline, abundant options for outdoor recreation and nonstop service to over 50 markets on 8 of our 9 airline partners, it’s no surprise that MYR is performing so well. We are incredibly optimistic about our upcoming peak travel season and we look forward to welcoming both new and returning passengers this summer.”