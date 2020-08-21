New bus route to run from Myrtle Beach to North Myrtle Beach via Carolina Forest

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – You’ll now have a new way to get from Myrtle Beach to North Myrtle Beach through Carolina Forest, thanks to a survey by Coast RTA.

The new service, which is among the most requested at Coast RTA, will be the first for North Myrtle Beach since 2006.

The proposed route will begin downtown Myrtle Beach and travel up Grissom Parkway to the International Drive corridor of Carolina Forest, serving Startek and the McLeod Health facility, on Oct. 1.

The route would continue north on US 17 serving Tanger Outlets, Barefoot Landing, and resorts and attractions in North Myrtle Beach. It will reach Sea Mountain Highway to Ocean Boulevard, and back onto US 17, via 27th Ave South, and travel back towards Myrtle Beach.

Brian Piascik, general manager and CEO of Coast RTA, says, “This new route is part of Coast RTA’s continued dedication to enhancing the quality of life for the residents of Horry and Georgetown Counties. By providing our residents access to top employers, healthcare and shopping, we are committed to being a valued community asset.”

To access the survey, please visit www.CoastRTA.com/survey.