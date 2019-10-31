New co-working space coming to Conway as self-employment rises

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – With self-employment on the rise, the co-working phenomenon is revolutionizing the way millions of people are working in cities all over and beginning in November, the City of Conway will be on board.

Conway Innovation Center is bringing the Grand Strand its only current designated space for entrepreneurs and freelancers who anticipate the launch of a business plan with high hopes to turn a vision into success.

Conway Innovation Center’s directors and staff support aspiring entrepreneurs, freelancers, and start-up companies who often encounter business setbacks or are restricted by lack of resources, workspace, and even financial support.

Jan Silverman, the Director of Conway Innovation Center, has provided resources and knowledge to more than 40 businesses to help them get up and running. Silverman said a common factor most businesses struggle with is finding a starting point to launch their ideas.

“There are plenty of people out there with ideas who just need to know how to get started,” Silverman said.

Some new business owners work on a plan for years, but can’t get it off the ground. The new co-working space is designed to let these entrepreneurs collaborate, share knowledge, and advise each other from the start

“What we are really hoping for is the network and commodity that comes out of co-working spaces where people learn a lot from each other,” Silverman said.

Open doors and open spaces allow people in different stages of the business planning process to provide experience and advice for others who may be steps behind.

The innovation center has helped nearly 40 successful startups providing $400,000 in loans. One local entrepreneurial success, Tucktech, a fold-up kayak business received guidance from the CIC early in development.

“They helped generate a plan with goals and milestones and actually helped me build this thing through bootstrapping where I was able to fund it myself,” Tucktec Entrepreneur Dan Norton said.

Funds are a critical part of development, sometimes a few thousand dollars for the prototype. The CIC has provided small businesses a grant to take the first step in their business plan.

“We know here how to get money. We run a microloan program and have access to individuals who are interested in investing into local businesses” Silverman said.

The CIC helps small businesses with resources ranging from finances to analysis, and now office space that includes a kitchenette, wi-fi, printer, and planning tools.

The Conway Innovation Center will be making their co working space available starting November 4. Members can pay at a daily, weekly, or monthly rate. For more information, click here.

