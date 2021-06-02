New Details: No injuries in Horry County Fire Rescue’s first 4-alarm fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a three-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach Tuesday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The fire was called in at about 11 p.m. in the 9000 block of Shore Drive, HCFR said. News13 crews on scene say this fire is at the Ocean Bridge Complex. Officials say the road will be closed “for a while,” and ask people in the area to find a different route.

Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey told News13 crews Wednesday morning that he believes this is the first fourth alarm fire in the department’s history.

Casey says there are 15 units in the affected building, most of which were damaged by fire, wind, water and smoke. Five permanent residents were displaced. No injuries were reported and the fire is under control.

Info. on Shore Drive second-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach. #HCFR pic.twitter.com/d6s0VAKiJK — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) June 2, 2021

Fire crews from Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, and Calabash all assisted.

The fire remains under investigation.