New development to come to Palmetto Pointe Boulevard extension area

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Even though the new Palmetto Pointe Blvd. extension, which essentially connects Highway 17 to Highway 544 near the Big Block Rd. intersection opened last week, construction in that area of Horry County is far from over.

According to Horry County officials, developers plan to build more than 1,800 homes in the wooded areas around the Palmetto Pointe Blvd. extension. The project, known as the SayeBrook Master Plan, was developed and approved by the county in 2007.

Neighbors like Richard Meyer, who has lived along Palmetto Pointe Blvd. for almost 10 years, are just getting used to the new extension. Meyers drove on the new part of the road for the first time on Tuesday.

“I guess what a lot of people thought, including myself is that there would be a large amount of traffic, it hasn’t been anywhere near what I thought it would,” Meyer said.

According to the developer’s website of the SayeBrook Master Plan, the development will be a “700-acre traditional neighborhood incorporating residential housing, office uses, medical uses, civic uses, and a mixed-use area called the SayeBrook Town Center.” According to developers, Target currently anchors the 40-acre SayeBrook Town Center.

Meyer says while development is to be expected, he hopes builders keep one important aspect in mind.

“People want to come down here; they want to live here. I do think they have to be careful of the wetlands that we have down here, because we are prone to flooding because this is the low country,” Meyer said.

Horry County officials say the planning commission has not received or approved any construction permits for the SayeBrook Master Plan as of yet.