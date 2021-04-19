New Dunkin’ in Market Common area of Myrtle Beach now hiring, set to open in May

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ store coming to the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach is now hiring and is set to open in May.
The store is located at 3635 Walton Drive, in front of the Walmart Market. The store is looking for managers, cashiers, shift leaders, bakers, and assistant managers, according to job postings on SnagAJob.
A date for the store opening has yet to be announced, but Coastal Franchising, LLC, expects the store to open in May. The Dunkin’ careers website shows the location will be open 24 hours.
To apply, visit SnagAJob, search “Dunkin” with the ZIP code 29577 and look for the Walton Drive location or pick up a flyer at the location.