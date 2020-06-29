New features available on Horry County App, HCConnect

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Government officials announced the release of a new version of HCConnect, the official app for Horry County Government, adding several additional features.

The latest features include:

Sharing updates from the app on social media platforms

Providing feedback with ability to “like” zoning cases in Planning and Zoning feed

Signing up for push notification reminders of upcoming County Council and County Council Committee meetings

Reviewing recent social media posts with important updates, safety information and other county news

“Now, more than ever before, users are connecting with Horry County Government online and looking for safe, efficient ways to interact with local government organizations,” said IT/GIS Director Tom Oliver. “We are continuing to develop new features that we think will appeal to our users and allow them to engage with us.”

Users who already have the app downloaded should update the app to see this new functionality. The latest version of HCConnect is now available for free download in the App Store and on Google Play.

