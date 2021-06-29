New Habitat for Humanity home breaks ground in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The groundbreaking of a new Habitat for Humanity home has been long in the making for Cleya Willard and her son, D.J.

In the fall of 2020, Willard joined the Habitat for Humanity homebuyer program, where she learned financial literacy and home repairs. She said the process has been easy so far.

“Everything has been smooth sailing, it’s just been blessings on blessings,” Willard said.

As an Army veteran, Willard is familiar with what it’s like to put in hard work and determination. She said that it’s exciting to finally see her hard work pay off.

“You know you work for so long, you go to school, you wonder when your time is coming,” she said. “You know just working hard for this moment, is just unreal.”

Habitat for Humanity of Horry County strives to provide safe and affordable housing for those in need.

The building of Willard’s home on Hopes Crossing Court in Conway, sponsored by the Horry County HOME Consortium, is set to be finished by the end of 2021. It broke ground on Tuesday.

For many staff and volunteers, including Jason Greene, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity, it’s days like this that make his job so rewarding.

“From the time that they apply for our program, get selected to be in our program and the journey they take… to the point where they actually do their wall-raising and have their home dedicated, it’s the most remarkable thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” he said.