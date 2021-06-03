New hotels in the works for Myrtle Beach’s oceanfront amid busy summer season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hotels along the Grand Strand have been pretty busy lately as the summer season kicks in, and it looks like more hotels are on the way along Myrtle Beach’s coastline.

Take a drive down Ocean Boulevard, and it’s pretty hard to miss the massive building going up on the corner of 21st Avenue North.

Once complete, the structure will be a 25-story, dual-branded Marriott hotel. It’s expected to be completed in 2022. Last March, crews demolished a tower there to make room.

Businesses along the 21st Avenue corridor welcome the new addition to the area.

“What’s going to happen essentially is we’re going to get more traffic all season because of the timeshares and because of the nice property going up here with the Marriott,” Owner of Dirty Don’s Oyster Bar & Grill Don Cauthen said. “So it’ll be more year-long business. It used to be you weren’t doing so well three or four months out of the year now you might have two weeks that might not be decent.”

Other hotel projects are in the works on the south end of Ocean Boulevard.

Developers want to put a six-story Holiday Inn Club Vacations Oceanfront Resort by the corner of Springmaid and Ocean Boulevards. That project would feature 300 units and many amenities like pools.

Meanwhile, a 95-room hotel could be coming to 29th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard.

“I feel like prices may be a little more competitive if they build more hotels,” Ashley Borkowski said who was visiting Myrtle Beach. “At least I would hope so. If you’re looking online and there’s a cheaper price and you’re going to be more attracted to that price than another one.”

The project at 29th Avenue South still needs approval from the Community Appearance Board and city staff. The Springmaid one needs staff approval for permitting. Count on News13 for updates.